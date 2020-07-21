1/1
Phyllis Ann Hay
Phyllis Ann Hay

Greenfield - Age 80. Born into eternal life July 19, 2020. Born to the late Frances and the late Walter Hay on May 12, 1940 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Loving mother to Joe. Dear sister to the late Jim (the late Paula) Hay, Jerry (Mary) Hay, Maxine (the late Tony) Sabatino, Danny (Sam) Hay and Virginia Hay. Special aunt to: Billy, Debbie, Jamie, Jennifer, Jill, Jodie, and Tina. Beloved friend to the late Lyman Longreen. Further survived by many dear relatives and friends. Phyllis retired from Mount Sinai Hospital in Milwaukee after 30 years of service in their kitchen. She loved family, scrap booking, crafts, gardening, visiting Northern Wisconsin with Lyman as well as South Dakota to visit famiy there. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Villa of Greenfield as well as Badger Hospice who helped her so much! Funeral services postponed at this time. We Love You Phyllis and will miss you and your wonderful ways!






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
