|
|
Feller, Phyllis B. (Nee Radloff) of Hustisford, age 95, August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Feller. Loving mother of George (Charlene) Feller, Jane (Rev. Kenneth) Wenzel and Nancy Feller. Cherished grandmother of Christina Gallert, Jill Pfund, Kara Waters, Kimberly Wenzel, Kearen Feller, Charice Finley and Karissa Feller and great-grandmother of Thea and Rylan Finley, Amelia and William Pfund, Abryanna and Ella Waters, Jade, Cole, Skye, Hope, Kane and Paige Feller. Dear sister of Rodney (Phyllis) Radloff, Verne (Vilas) Hundt, and Gayle (Wayne) Stevenson. Visitation, Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 208 N. Ridge St., Hustisford, WI. Funeral Service 1:30 p.m., at church. Military Honor rites will follow. Private Entombment
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019