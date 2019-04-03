Services
Brook, Phyllis C. (Nee Lambrecht) Born to Eternal Life on Saturday March 30, 2019 age 86 yrs. Beloved wife of Ed. Dear mother of Chris (Joanie), Allen (Kathy), Brian (Debbie) Brook and Nancy Hansen. Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 33. Sister of George (Pat) Lambrecht and the late Shirley Hilgendorf Wetzel. Sister-in-law of Susan Kowaleski and Bob (Barbara) Brook. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH 12300 W. Janesville Rd. from 10am to the time of service at Noon. The Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. Phyllis was proud to have been an active lifelong member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
