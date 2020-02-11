|
|
Phyllis Clementi
Glendale, WI - Born to Life August 11, 1926. Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles for 53 years. Loving father of Linda (Peter) Gorman and Carol (Doug) Dyer-Clementi. Proud grandmother of Kelly and Brooke. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday February 13, 2020 from 10:00AM until time of funeral service at 11:00AM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Private family entombment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020