Phyllis D. LembergMequon - Passed away at home surrounded by her daughters on October 24, 2020. Phyllis was born in Milwaukee to William and Clara Lemberg. Loving mother of Debra Lemkuil, Kim (Bruce) Kintop, Dee Gabbard and Robin Dozer. Her loving legacy also includes 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Phyllis loved her family and her memories will inspire all of us throughout our lives.Phyllis completed her education degree at Milwaukee Teacher's College where she met lifelong friends. She taught for a few years before leaving to raise her 4 daughters. Her second career was at US Bank where she was a system Analyst for over 20 years. She also volunteered and worked for St. Mary's Hospital. Phyllis loved her times playing golf with her special friends in Florida and Wisconsin. She also loved playing cards with all her friends in Wisconsin. She was a long-time member at Crossroads Presbyterian Church.The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Goniu for his infinite patience, compassion and medical expertise.A Private memorial service is scheduled for the immediate family. Memorials in remembrance can be made to the MACC Fund, 10000 W Innovation Dr Suite #135, Wauwatosa, WI 53226.