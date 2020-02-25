Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
W196 N9525 Cross View Way
Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls - (nee Thiessen) Born to eternal life, peacefully in the arms of her family, on February 20, 2020 at the age of 81.

Preceded in death by parents George Thiessen Sr. and Sylvia Bushman.

Beloved wife to Duane for 58 years. Loving mother to Lynn (Gary) McLaughlin, Robert Seefeld (Christine Muth) and Jill Seefeld. Proud grandmother of Jordan Piontek. Dear sister of Junean Klibowitz and George (Gina) Thiessen. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way in Menomonee Falls from 12 Noon until time of the Memorial Service at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Ministry at Grace Lutheran Church are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
