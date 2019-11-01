|
Phyllis E. Wallock
Cedarburg - Nee Spehn. Born August 11, 1924 in Milwaukee, left this earth for Heaven on October 30, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 65 years, Donald "Bill" Wallock.
Adored mother of 10 children, Phyllis is survived by Christopher (Donna) Wallock, Thousand Oaks, CA; Susan (Richard) Wandell, Mequon; Peggy (Todd) Davies, Whitefish Bay; William (Donna) Wallock, Gays Mills; Sally (James) Roesing, Mequon; and Robert (Lori) Wallock, Cedarburg. Two sons, Daniel Wallock and John Wallock, and two daughters, Mary Singer Metz and Nancy Shmitt preceded her in death as well as her granddaughter, Megan Arthur. Magnificent and magical Grandma Lissie to 30 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, who love her dearly. Further survived by her cousin Gerald Stephens, dear nieces, nephews and friends.
Phyllis' love of the Lord and passion for life was evident in all she did. Over the years, her gracious heart and acts of kindness touched countless lives. Our mother will always be remembered as an elegant, beautiful, happy, fun-loving soul. She taught us to make memories, to have adventures, and to celebrate God's wonderful gifts. We are grateful and blessed by her life on earth. Lissie's legacy will live in our hearts forever and ever. We love you so.
Visitation Sunday November 10 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home-Mequon. Mass of Christian Burial Monday November 11 at 10:00AM at ST. ROBERT PARISH, 2224 E. Capitol Dr., Shorewood, WI 53211 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Private family interment at St. Finbars Cemetery-Saukville, WI. If so desired, memorials can be made to Three Holy Women Urban Ministry.
Phyllis' family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Harrison Home in Cedarburg.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019