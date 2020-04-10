|
|
Phyllis Elizabeth Rulseh
Wauwatosa - Died peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born January 11, 1922 in Maple Grove Wisconsin, in her words, "an Irish cross roads community of dairy farmers." From those humble beginnings in depression era rural Wisconsin she went on to eventually attend the University of Wisconsin in Madison completing her degree in nursing. Prior to that, it was as a student nurse in Manitowoc that she met her husband, Roy in 1940. In WW II she served in the Army Nurse Corps as a 1st Lieutenant stationed in England. Roy and Phyllis married after the War on July, 6, 1946. They resided on the UW campus for five years before moving to Milwaukee in 1951 where they joined Christ King parish in Wauwatosa. Phyllis worked as a nurse at St. Joseph hospital in Milwaukee and, later as a Public Health Nurse at John Muir Middle School. Phyllis loved nature and children, she served for many years as a Girl Scout leader. In addition to her valued skill as a health professional she was an accomplished bridge player and, in the eyes of her children, a true Sainted Irish Mother.
Phyllis, daughter of Thomas and Bernice Watt (nee Engles) is survived by her three children, Ellen (Elena) Rulseh, Tom Rulseh and Joan Krohn, five grand children and two great grand children. She is also survived by three sisters, Alyce Jarr, Helen MacDonell and Lois Wood. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim, Raymond and Robert and sisters Janet Bursek and Virginia Dilley.
In September, 2019 Phyllis moved to Assisted Living at St. Camillus in Wauwatosa where she remained in good spirits to her last day. Her family expresses appreciation for the excellent, loving care provided by the St. Camillus staff, social workers and Hospice nurses.
In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts please commit to performing at least one act of kindness each day. Something as simple as a genuine, warm, gentle smile and a friendly hello to a stranger will do.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020