|
|
Phyllis G. DiSalvo
East Troy - (nee Braeger) Passed away September 26, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Preceded in death by her husband Paul. Beloved mother of Sherry (Dennis) Boehler and Kathi (Rick) Birk. Loving grandma of Jayme (Kevin) Strzelecki, Jen (Tim) Aumann, Courtney and Breanna Boehler. Great-grandma of Mikaylee, Kaydann, Riannon, Lana, and Rylee. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 11:30 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services. Private Interment Wood National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019