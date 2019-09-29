Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis DiSalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis G. DiSalvo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis G. DiSalvo Notice
Phyllis G. DiSalvo

East Troy - (nee Braeger) Passed away September 26, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Preceded in death by her husband Paul. Beloved mother of Sherry (Dennis) Boehler and Kathi (Rick) Birk. Loving grandma of Jayme (Kevin) Strzelecki, Jen (Tim) Aumann, Courtney and Breanna Boehler. Great-grandma of Mikaylee, Kaydann, Riannon, Lana, and Rylee. Further survived by other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 11:30 am at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services. Private Interment Wood National Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline