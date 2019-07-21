|
|
Milanowski, Phyllis G. (nee Laska) Born to Eternal Life July 18, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Karen (Jerry) Jaworski, the late Allan, Debbie (the late Gilbert) Martin, Linda, Thomas (Marybeth) and Kevin. 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Dear sister of John (Darlene), Patricia (Charlie) and Donald (Kathy). Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by grandchild Jessie Jaworski and 2 great grandchildren, Piper Mortensen and Kaitlyn Krug. Retiree of Erie Controls. Very active member of St. Roman Parish and world traveler. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () are appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, July 23 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 4-7:00 PM followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Additional visitation Wednesday, July 24 at the Funeral Home from 9-10:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) at 10:30 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Please visit the Funeral Home website for more information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019