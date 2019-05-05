Services
Phyllis Geraldine Sablich Notice
Sablich, Phyllis Geraldine (Nee Miotti) 91, of Muskego, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 16, 1928 to the late Antone N. Miotti and Lenore H. (Anderson) Miotti. Phyllis was devoted to her family. The beloved wife of the late Louis G. Sablich, Phyllis is survived by the following: cherished mother of Kathryn Sablich Kaesermann (Kurt), Michael Sablich (Joanne), Anne Peterson (Eric) and John Sablich (Joni); very special Nona/Baba of Krista Klasen (Pat), Samantha Sablich, Grace Kaesermann, Nick and Tony Peterson, Cyril Sablich, Audrey Sablich; and great-Nona of Emma and Oliver Klasen. Loving sister to Frank Miotti (Barbara) and Jack Miotti. She is preceded in death by her sister Clarice (Miotti) Stefani. An enthusiastic, lifelong educator she taught in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Phyllis loved reading, traveling, being outdoors, Blue Lake, Anna Maria Island, her Scottish terriers, playing the piano and spending every moment that she could with her family. Visitation on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. with memorial service at Noon at Emanuel United Church of Christ 10627 W Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners. Burial in May at Stambaugh Cemetery, Iron River, MI Donations may be made In Memory of Phyllis to the , Southeastern WI Chapter,
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 8, 2019
