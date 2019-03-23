|
Goodman, Phyllis (Nee Steinberg) Passed away in FL on March 21, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late David Goodman. Cherished mother of Kathy (James) Hallowell, Laurie (Steven) Horowitz and Theodore (Nancy) Goodman. Proud grandmother of Jessica and Daniel (Desiree) Aller; Monica Horowitz; and Ephraim, Eliezer and Rachel (Yonatan) Goodman and dear great-grandmother of Moshe, Avigail and Shifra Goodman and Danielle, Aaron and Della Aller. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Graveside funeral service, Sunday, March 24th at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to American Friends of Magen David Adom or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 23, 2019