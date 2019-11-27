|
Phyllis I. Wescott
West Allis - (nee Willems) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, November 24, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Roger "Bud". Cherished sister of Phillip (Betty) Willems, Mary Frances (Lee) Perone and Ruth (Greg) Gracz. Also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Member of Tripoli Women's Auxiliary, West Allis Shrine Club and Order of the Eastern Star #172. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scimitar Foundation or Tripoli Transportation Fund appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019