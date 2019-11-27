Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Wescott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis I. Wescott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis I. Wescott Notice
Phyllis I. Wescott

West Allis - (nee Willems) Passed to Eternal Life Sunday, November 24, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Roger "Bud". Cherished sister of Phillip (Betty) Willems, Mary Frances (Lee) Perone and Ruth (Greg) Gracz. Also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Member of Tripoli Women's Auxiliary, West Allis Shrine Club and Order of the Eastern Star #172. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scimitar Foundation or Tripoli Transportation Fund appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline