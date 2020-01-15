|
Phyllis J. Catalano
Menomonee Falls - (nee Patterson) Age 88. Born into Eternal Life on January 15, 2020. Loving wife of the late Sam. Mother of Marian (Serge) Fidlon, Karen (Dennis) Hanna, Kathy (Peter T.) Sorce and Theresa (Bob) Stoerzer. Proud grandma of Robert (Amanda), Michael (Tara), Amanda (Chuck), Sagen, the late Peter Frank, Robby and Christina. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Gerald (June), Jim (Rosie) and Phillip. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Wednesday, January 29th from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020