Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Catalano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Catalano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Catalano Notice
Phyllis J. Catalano

Menomonee Falls - (nee Patterson) Age 88. Born into Eternal Life on January 15, 2020. Loving wife of the late Sam. Mother of Marian (Serge) Fidlon, Karen (Dennis) Hanna, Kathy (Peter T.) Sorce and Theresa (Bob) Stoerzer. Proud grandma of Robert (Amanda), Michael (Tara), Amanda (Chuck), Sagen, the late Peter Frank, Robby and Christina. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Gerald (June), Jim (Rosie) and Phillip. Visitation at FUNERAL HOME Wednesday, January 29th from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline