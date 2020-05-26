Phyllis J. Williams
1956 - 2020
Phyllis J. Williams

Milwaukee - Age 63. Passed away on May 21, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to:








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
MAY
29
Funeral
11:00 AM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
