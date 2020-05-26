Phyllis J. Williams
Milwaukee - Age 63. Passed away on May 21, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM. Services Entrusted to:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 28, 2020.