Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Phyllis Lahti Notice
Phyllis Lahti

West Allis -

(nee Rhinesmith)

Found Peace Mon. November 18, 2019 at the age of 77.

Loving mother of Karen (Edward) Waldner, Thomas (Jill) O'Brien and James (Patty) O'Brien.

Beloved sister of Mary Mandel.

Phyllis was loved and will be remembered by 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 7626 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis from 11am-2pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
