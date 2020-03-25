|
Phyllis was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Teri (Gary) Hies and Mikki Krombach (Doug Hodge). Proud grandmother of Amy (Jarod) Kimber, Katie (Ryan) Vogel, Steve (Ashley) Hies, Ryan (Lauren) Krombach, Chris (Katie) Krombach and Matthew (Kylie) Krombach. Great grandmother of her precious blessings Atticus and Anderson Kimber, Leo, Ava and Eli Vogel, Mara and Isla Hies, Eddie Krombach and Virginia Krombach. Dear sister of Jerry (Sue) Quartana. Sister in law of Nina Lynn (the late Tom) Weiss and Jori Spangler (Gary Huson). Phyllis is affectionately remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her husband John, parents Ted and Florence (DiCristo) Quartana, and by her sister in law Rosie (Tom) McKenna.
Phyllis was passionate about her faith, family, friends and food preparation for all occasions. She cherished every moment with her loved ones, even as her health declined. Mom truly appreciated all your prayers, phone calls and visits.
Phyllis will be laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery next to her beloved husband. Services will take place for the public at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Ridge; especially nurses Tammy and Becky.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020