Phyllis M. PyzikMilwaukee - Went home to her heavenly Father on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at age 76, where she joined her parents, Milton and Stella and her brother Milton, Jr. Phyllis was the loving sister of Margaret (Gerald) Frederick, Dolores (David) Wechter, Byron (Linda) and Alice. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phyllis retired from the city of Milwaukee in 1999 after more than 36 years of dedicated service. She loved spending time with family and friends, sharing a meal and laughing about everyone's experiences and stories. Phyllis enjoyed league bowling and spending her vacation time traveling to many places, including an annual retreat to Pelican Lake, WI. She was an avid reader and a fan of nostalgic T.V. programs, especially "The Lone Ranger" and "The Adventures of Superman." Phyllis was generous with her time and resources. In her retirement years, she volunteered at church and helped with the South Side Meals Program.A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at ST. STEPHEN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1441 W. Oakwood Rd. Oak Creek, WI on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The family will receive guests, beginning at 3:30 PM until the time of the Memorial Mass at 5:00 PM. (Due to covid-19 everyone attending the church will be required to wear a face mask). In lieu of flowers, donations to Capuchin Community Services, Fr. Gene's Help Center or the Family Life Center at St. Stephen's Parish will be greatly appreciated.