Phyllis M. Spera
Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, February 3, 2020 age the age of 84. Cherished sister of Valerie (Rick) Woodworth and the late Peter J. Spera. Loving and caring aunt of Hillary (Kyle) Colonna, Allison Kistenbroker, Cynthia Spera, Douglas, Michael and Matthew (Brianne) Woodworth. Dearest and life long friend of Betty Puccio. Also survived by cousins and many good friends.
Visitation Friday, February 7 at the ST. ANNE'S CHAPEL AT THE MILWAUKEE CATHOLIC HOME RESIDENCE, 2462 N. Prospect Ave. from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Phyllis was a dedicated member of Three Holy Women Parish-St. Rita Church, Christian Womens Society, St. Therese Society and the Italian Community Center.
Phyllis's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to her friends and the staff at the Milwaukee Catholic Home for providing her a wonderful home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Three Holy Women Parish Legacy Fund or the Milwaukee Catholic Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020