Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
ST. ANNE'S CHAPEL AT THE MILWAUKEE CATHOLIC HOME RESIDENCE
2462 N. Prospect Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
ST. ANNE'S CHAPEL AT THE MILWAUKEE CATHOLIC HOME RESIDENCE
2462 N. Prospect Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Spera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Spera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Spera Notice
Phyllis M. Spera

Entered into Eternal Life on Monday, February 3, 2020 age the age of 84. Cherished sister of Valerie (Rick) Woodworth and the late Peter J. Spera. Loving and caring aunt of Hillary (Kyle) Colonna, Allison Kistenbroker, Cynthia Spera, Douglas, Michael and Matthew (Brianne) Woodworth. Dearest and life long friend of Betty Puccio. Also survived by cousins and many good friends.

Visitation Friday, February 7 at the ST. ANNE'S CHAPEL AT THE MILWAUKEE CATHOLIC HOME RESIDENCE, 2462 N. Prospect Ave. from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Phyllis was a dedicated member of Three Holy Women Parish-St. Rita Church, Christian Womens Society, St. Therese Society and the Italian Community Center.

Phyllis's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to her friends and the staff at the Milwaukee Catholic Home for providing her a wonderful home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Three Holy Women Parish Legacy Fund or the Milwaukee Catholic Home.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline