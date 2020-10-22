1/1
Phyllis M. Wendt
1933 - 2020
Milwaukee - (nee Czerniakowski) Born to Eternal Life October 14, 2020. Born in Milwaukee in 1933 to the late Felix and Anna Czerniakowski. Beloved wife of Ronald for 55 years. Proud and loving Mom of Ann Wendt, Jean Wendt, Carol (Timothy) Stachowiak and Ronald Wendt. Best Grandma in the world to Jesse (Danielle) Stachowiak, Kevin Stachowiak, Courtney (Mark) Radek and Rachel Reger. Very Special Great-Grandma of Carter and April Stachowiak. Dear Aunt "Hunna" to many nieces and nephews. Will be fondly remembered by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her six sisters.

Phyllis was a devout Roman Catholic, proud of her Polish heritage and loved all things Patriotic. We will miss her terribly. Please wear red, white and blue as we remember her life on earth and rejoice in her new life in heaven.

Visitation Friday, October 23 at the Funeral Home from 9:30 - 11:00 AM with a time of Remembrance at 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM at the BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT (601 W. Lincoln Ave). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
OCT
23
Service
11:00 AM
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
BASILICA OF ST. JOSAPHAT
Memories & Condolences

October 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
