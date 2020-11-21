Phyllis Matsue Kortas (nee Takano)Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Age 70. Devoted mother of Regina, Christina (Christopher) Fogel. Proud grandmother of Ethan, Tyler, Grace and Weston. Daughter of Masayuki and Mikiko Takano. Also loved by other relatives and friends.Visitation on Saturday, December 5th at Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53072 from 1:30pm until service at 3pm. A luncheon to be held at a later date.We require face masks and encourage social distancing.A special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's for all of the loving care you provided for Phyllis.Originally from Laihaina, Maui, Phyllis moved to Milwaukee in November 1976 and always loved the fall and winter here in Wisconsin. Reading and movies were just a few of her interests. Phyllis had a curiosity for life, which was evident in her travels. She also enjoyed talking with and learning from others who traveled. She had an appreciation for life and loved meeting new people along with spending time with those that were dear to her heart. She will be greatly missed.