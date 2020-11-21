1/1
Phyllis Matsue (Takano) Kortas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Matsue Kortas (nee Takano)

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Age 70. Devoted mother of Regina, Christina (Christopher) Fogel. Proud grandmother of Ethan, Tyler, Grace and Weston. Daughter of Masayuki and Mikiko Takano. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Saturday, December 5th at Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield, WI 53072 from 1:30pm until service at 3pm. A luncheon to be held at a later date.

We require face masks and encourage social distancing.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Luke's for all of the loving care you provided for Phyllis.

Originally from Laihaina, Maui, Phyllis moved to Milwaukee in November 1976 and always loved the fall and winter here in Wisconsin. Reading and movies were just a few of her interests. Phyllis had a curiosity for life, which was evident in her travels. She also enjoyed talking with and learning from others who traveled. She had an appreciation for life and loved meeting new people along with spending time with those that were dear to her heart. She will be greatly missed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
03:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved