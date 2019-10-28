|
Phyllis R. Brahm
Greenfield - Phyllis, dear, sweet soul, passed in peace Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 85.
She was born June 28, 1934, in Winona, MN to the late Lionel and Leona Bening. She was the middle sister of 5 children.
This small-town girl moved to Milwaukee where, at a young age, she met her husband, Ted, at a dance. The next day they saw each other at church, and he got this pretty girl's phone number. It was destiny. They married in 1957. They had a house built in Brookfield, WI, where they raised 5 children. Roasting marshmallows around the bonfire, holiday gatherings and traveling were special and memorable.
Phyllis was an outstanding cook. She made awesome homemade dishes and desserts. No one will ever forget the Christmas cookies she made. She also enjoyed crocheting (beautiful afghans), puzzles, and reading. She loved being around children, and they loved her too. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all have very fond memories of her.
Phyllis and Ted enjoyed many activities together. They loved dancing, country music, festivals, and traveling. For many years they traveled south for the winters, sight-seeing and sitting on warm, sandy beaches.
Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband, Ted; her sisters and brothers, Betty Fant, Dorothy Abts, Lionel, and Robert Bening; her daughter, Diane Riggs; and four sons, David, Robert (Korin), Don (Kelly), and Joe (Patti) Brahm, and their families; her grandchildren Justin and Jacob Riggs, Angie Demshar (Mike), Bryna, Bryan and Brooke Brahm, Ryan, Kyle, Eric, and Noah Brahm, Macie and AJ, Brahm.
Visitation will be at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 West Greenfield Avenue, New Berlin, Wisconsin, on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM. Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering and refreshments back at St. Luke Catholic Church.
We all love and miss our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and dear, sweet soul Phyllis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019