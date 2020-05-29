Phyllis R. Heinen
Racline - Phyllis Rae Heinen, age 90, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church at a future date. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.