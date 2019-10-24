|
Phyllis Raskin Ellis passed away on October 23, 2019, born March 6, 1923, age 96 of Mequon. Preceded in death by husband Sidney "Shimmy" Ellis and sister Eleanor Raskin Lyons. Dear mother of Brian (Steven Farmer) Ellis, Dean (Wendy) Ellis and Robin (Dr. Steven) Schopler. Loving grandmother of Jonathan Ellis, David (Aubrey) Ellis, Michael Ellis, Lisa (Brad) Resnikoff and Ellen (Perry) Freifeld. Adoring great-grandmother of Ashtyn and Pierson Ellis; Harry and Maxine Resnikoff; Vera Freifeld. Survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to her team of loving caregivers.
Graveside services 10 AM Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. Memorials to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019