Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Rehorst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Rehorst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Rehorst Notice
Phyllis Rehorst

St. Francis, WI - (Nee Eysnogle)

Passed away Sunday December 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Mary Crum, Fred (Paula) Rehorst, Bill (Debbie) Rehorst and Debbie (Roman) Socolick. Grandmother of (the late Ken) Christine, Lisa, Christopher, Becky, Jennifer (Jon), Mike (Jennifer) and Heather. Great-grandfather of 9. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation held on Thursday January 2nd, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (6615 W. Oklahoma Ave.) from 1-2PM. Service to follow at 2PM. Inurnment at St. Adalbert cemetery held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline