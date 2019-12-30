|
|
Phyllis Rehorst
St. Francis, WI - (Nee Eysnogle)
Passed away Sunday December 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Mary Crum, Fred (Paula) Rehorst, Bill (Debbie) Rehorst and Debbie (Roman) Socolick. Grandmother of (the late Ken) Christine, Lisa, Christopher, Becky, Jennifer (Jon), Mike (Jennifer) and Heather. Great-grandfather of 9. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial visitation held on Thursday January 2nd, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (6615 W. Oklahoma Ave.) from 1-2PM. Service to follow at 2PM. Inurnment at St. Adalbert cemetery held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020