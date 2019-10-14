Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Reuben J. Snartemo. Dear mother of Karen (Dr. Gerald) Splittgerber the late Christine (William) Rhyne, Noreen (Duane) Rabe. Cherished grandmother of Dr. Mark (Sarah) Splittgerber, Dr. Lauren Splittgerber, Philip (Ashley) Rabe, Emily Rabe, and great-grandmother of Charlie, Gunnar and Julie. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 10-11:45 am. Funeral service at 12 noon. Burial at Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
