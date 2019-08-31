|
Frittitta, Pietra (Nee Balistreri) Passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late August. Dearest mother of Tom (Jeanne), Peter (Lucy) and the late Joe Frittitta. Loving grandmother of Jennifer and Regina. Great-grandmother of Miriam, Gabriella, Walter and Caroline. Aunt of Theresa, Josephine and Rita. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, S. 58th & W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday at 11 AM, with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Service. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019