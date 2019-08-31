Resources
More Obituaries for Pietra Frittitta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pietra Frittitta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pietra Frittitta Notice
Frittitta, Pietra (Nee Balistreri) Passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late August. Dearest mother of Tom (Jeanne), Peter (Lucy) and the late Joe Frittitta. Loving grandmother of Jennifer and Regina. Great-grandmother of Miriam, Gabriella, Walter and Caroline. Aunt of Theresa, Josephine and Rita. Further survived by other relatives and friends. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, S. 58th & W. Forest Home Ave., Tuesday at 11 AM, with visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Service. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pietra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline