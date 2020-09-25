1/
Polly Ann Wimber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Polly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Polly Ann Wimber

Polly Ann Wimber, born Nov 3, 1962, was suddenly called to eternal life at the age of 57 after a heart attack on Sept 15, 2020. Loving mother of her only child, Stephanie Rushing Wimber. Polly was preceded in death by her parents John and Betty Wimber. Survived by her cherished sister, April N Williams and brother Lee Allen (Debra) Wimber. Further survived by her nieces, nephews, great niece, great nephew, great gran niece and numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation to be held at a remote location to be published at a later date.

Polly enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows and movies all while caring for her fur baby, Frankie. She cherished her daughter, Stephanie, and the special time they spent listening to music together.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation - NEUROSCIENCES as this is the team that cared for Polly and her MS for years.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved