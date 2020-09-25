Polly Ann Wimber



Polly Ann Wimber, born Nov 3, 1962, was suddenly called to eternal life at the age of 57 after a heart attack on Sept 15, 2020. Loving mother of her only child, Stephanie Rushing Wimber. Polly was preceded in death by her parents John and Betty Wimber. Survived by her cherished sister, April N Williams and brother Lee Allen (Debra) Wimber. Further survived by her nieces, nephews, great niece, great nephew, great gran niece and numerous other loving relatives and friends.



Memorial visitation to be held at a remote location to be published at a later date.



Polly enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows and movies all while caring for her fur baby, Frankie. She cherished her daughter, Stephanie, and the special time they spent listening to music together.



If desired, memorials may be made to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation - NEUROSCIENCES as this is the team that cared for Polly and her MS for years.









