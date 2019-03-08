|
Rokvic, Predrag Passed away March 6, 2019 at age 89. Beloved husband of Desanka. Dear father of Miroslav (Natalija), Mira (Doc) Stojsavljevic, and Milan (Dana). Proud grandfather of Biljana, Aleksandra, Natasa, Gabriela, Stefan, Nik, and Dejan. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Predrag was a man of all trades, but his real passion was playing, teaching, and coaching soccer, most notably with the United Serbian Soccer Club. He was the best father and grandfather anyone could have. He will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St.) at 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM. Interment St. Sava Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019