Priscilla Eaton
Oconomowoc - (nee Johnson) Passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the age of 89. Priscilla is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Dwain, her six children Rodney (Cosette) Eaton, Vicki (Jim) Carpenter, Cindy (Rick) Paulus, Patty Seramur, Tammy (Robin) DeGrand and Tommy Eaton. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored.
A celebration of life will be held Monday October 14, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 9 am until time of service at 11 am. She will be laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019