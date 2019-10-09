Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1930 - 2019
Priscilla Eaton Notice
Priscilla Eaton

Oconomowoc - (nee Johnson) Passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the age of 89. Priscilla is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Dwain, her six children Rodney (Cosette) Eaton, Vicki (Jim) Carpenter, Cindy (Rick) Paulus, Patty Seramur, Tammy (Robin) DeGrand and Tommy Eaton. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored.

A celebration of life will be held Monday October 14, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 9 am until time of service at 11 am. She will be laid to rest at Glenview Memorial Gardens.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
