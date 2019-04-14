|
Winter, Priscilla S (Nee Smith) Born in Pontiac MI to Robert and Dorothy Bradford Smith on July 17, 1926, passed away with family at her side on March 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Curtis J Winter, she lived out her final years in their home thanks to the loving care of her daughter Mary Winter and Jerry Smith who lived with her until her death. Priscilla grew up in Milwaukee, graduating from Riverside High School in January of 1944 and earning her Bachelors degree at Milwaukee State Teachers College (now UWM) in 1947. Married in 1948, she lived her adult life in Oconomowoc WI. In 1972, Mrs. Winter earned her master's degree in Special Education from UW Whitewater and went on to teach 18 years in the Oconomowoc Public Schools. She is survived by her five children: Patric A Winter (Maria), Martha W Kellner, Dr Jeffrey S Winter (Rita), Katherine W Larson (Dirk), and Mary B Winter; ten gandchildren: Rebecca M Winter, Garth R Winter, Robert C Kellner, Andrew W Kellner (Jennifer), Patricia Winter-White (Shawn), Adrienne L Winter (Tyrone), Dylan B Winter, Danielle L Winter, Samantha J Larson and Alexander J Larson (Elizabeth); six great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law Lois K Winter and Barbara D Winter and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Also preceded in death by her parents; her sister Barbara S Roberts, brother R Bradford Smith, brothers-in-law Orville Roberts, Robert F Winter and Richard C Winter; and son-in-law William C Kellner. Special thanks from her family to the caregivers and staff at ComForCare Home Care and the phenomenal nurses from Aurora Home Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at First Congregational UCC of Oconomowoc at 1:30 pm, May 4, 2019 with visitation and refreshments following the service. Priscilla will be interred at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee. Memorials to the Oconomowoc Chapter of AAUW Scholarship Fund or First Congregational UCC.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019