Priscilla Stovall
(Nee Bishop)
Born to eternal life April 22,2020 at the age of 72.
Beloved wife of the late John H. Stovall. Proceeded in death by her Mother - Eddie Mae and her father Theodore Bishop Sr. Dearest mother of Terrance C. Stovall (Diane), Grandmother of Casey (Rashad) Morris, Terrance J. "TJ" Stovall, and Sarina N. Stovall. Great Grandmother of Khai and Cameron Morris. Priscilla was also preceded in death by sisters Mary and Jeanette Bishop, and her brothers Willie Lee Bishop and Thomas Bishop. She is also survived by Willie Barfield, Virginia Bishop-Hughes, Theodore Bishop Jr., Albert R. Bishop, Charles Bishop, Linda Bishop and "Becky" Bishop. Beloved sister in law to Tradice Walker and Linda Stovall. Further survived by Nieces, Nephews and Dearest friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorials to be made to the Froedert Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls for their continual kindness and loving care of Priscilla during this tragic Covid 19 Pandemic. Special thank You to all of the dedicated Doctors, Nurses and Staff.
Memorial Service to be held for family and friends at a later date. Information will follow when the Pandemic precautions are lifted.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020