Revolinski, Providence M. (Nee Russo) Passed to eternal life on Monday February 25, 2019 age 93. Loving wife of the late John, Devoted mother to John, Mary Jo, Ann, Julie, Robert, and the late Kathy. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, a kind and genuine friend to all who knew her. Visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd. Saturday, March 2 from 9:30 A.M.-10:45 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial 11 A.M. burial to follow in the Church Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019