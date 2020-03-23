|
Publio Miguel Ruiz, "Pub"
December 8, 1937-March 20, 2020
Publio Ruiz passed to his heavenly home greeted by many loving family members who have gone before him. He was born in Cardenas, Cuba on December 8th, 1937 and has lived an incredible life in three different countries. Left to mourn are his wife of 52 years, Alcira, daughter Gloria, son-in-law, Doug Lehrer and adoring grandsons Eli and Zach, a sister, Gloritica and two nieces in Cuba, separated by an ocean and a communist government. He was a joyful man and always had a smile for everyone, up to the last moments of his life.
He loved to swim, draw, paint and shoot at the range. He loved animals, babies, chocolate shakes, soup with crumbled saltine crackers, Cuban food, and to collect baseball memorabilia. He loved unconditionally and without harsh words. An unwavering patriot for his adoptive country and nostalgic for the country he left behind in body but never in his heart.
Today, along with so many other families, we find ourselves closed off from gathering together to honor those that we love and finding the strength to go on without them. A gathering will be scheduled when this world-wide crisis is over and can celebrate Pub's life in the manner that he deserves and that is needed for all those who loved him to properly grieve.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or American Diabetes Association.
He will be missed with all our hearts, rest in peace.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020