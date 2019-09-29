Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH- HOLY ROSARY CHURCH,
2011 N. Oakland Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH- HOLY ROSARY CHURCH,
2011 N. Oakland Ave.
Quentin "Queenie" Oliva

Quentin "Queenie" Oliva Notice
Quentin "Queenie" Oliva

Milwaukee - Entered Eternal Life on September 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving husband of Rosalea (nee Francaviglia) for 71 wonderful years. Loving and caring father of Connie Oliva and John (Bridget) Oliva. Cherished grandfather of Christopher Oliva. Dearest brother of Mickey Vergolina and Frances Maio. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many good and dear friends.

Queenie proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during WWII, was a dedicated member of the Milwaukee Police Department for 39 years, named the outstanding Italian of the year in 1996, volunteered at the Italian Community Center and St. Rita's Church and was a member of the American Legion Police Post for 70 years.

Visitation Thursday, October 3 at THREE HOLY WOMEN PARISH- HOLY ROSARY CHURCH, 2011 N. Oakland Ave. from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.

The Oliva family extends their sincere gratitude to Creek Side and Allay Hospice and especially Mary, for her tender loving care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
