Quinn L. Pleyte
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Quinn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Quinn L. Pleyte

Quinn L. Pleyte, age 83, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace on June 3, 2020. Quinn was born in Wisconsin on March 16, 1937 to Earl and Barbara (nee Churchill) Pleyte.

Quinn was a painter until he retired in 1997. From 1983 until 2017, Quinn and his wife Betty did set designs at Oconomowoc Middle School and The Wilson Center in Brookfield. They helped hundreds of kids find their way into theatre and life. Quinn and Betty were married in 1985. They were best friends all the way up until her passing in February 2020. Quinn was also an avid golfer and he and his wife started the Paganica Golf Senior League in 2009.

Quinn is survived by his children Vincent Pleyte, Diana (Robert) Stetz, Earl (Ann) Pleyte, Suzann North, and David (Alicia) Pleyte; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and his beloved dog Toffee.

Quinn is preceded in death by his wife Betty and his parents Earl and Barbara.

Memorials in Quinn's name can be made out to any children's charity your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved