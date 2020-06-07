Quinn L. Pleyte



Quinn L. Pleyte, age 83, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace on June 3, 2020. Quinn was born in Wisconsin on March 16, 1937 to Earl and Barbara (nee Churchill) Pleyte.



Quinn was a painter until he retired in 1997. From 1983 until 2017, Quinn and his wife Betty did set designs at Oconomowoc Middle School and The Wilson Center in Brookfield. They helped hundreds of kids find their way into theatre and life. Quinn and Betty were married in 1985. They were best friends all the way up until her passing in February 2020. Quinn was also an avid golfer and he and his wife started the Paganica Golf Senior League in 2009.



Quinn is survived by his children Vincent Pleyte, Diana (Robert) Stetz, Earl (Ann) Pleyte, Suzann North, and David (Alicia) Pleyte; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and his beloved dog Toffee.



Quinn is preceded in death by his wife Betty and his parents Earl and Barbara.



Memorials in Quinn's name can be made out to any children's charity your choice.









