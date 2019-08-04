|
Braam, Quirin E. Quirin E. Braam was born to eternal life on July 25, 2019 at the age of 75. Quirin was preceded in death by his mother Dolores (Petelle), father Quirin J. Braam and his wife Jeanne (Memmel). A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother Quirin is survived by his wife Jane (Boyce); children Pamela (David) Kaminski, Bonnie Rosenmeier (Mark Hanson), Barbara (Steven) Corsi, Peggy (John Slavney), Nancy (Gregory Hyman), Michael (Kylie), Katie (Jacob) Rabas; step-children Jenifer (Gaidosh) and John (Jaclyn) Gaidosh. He was a proud Grandpa to Daniel Gaidosh, Jacob Rosenmeier, Sarah & Mark Kaminski, Ashton Gaidosh, Elizabeth Hanson, Maria & Tony Corsi, Tayla Braam, Lila Rabas, Gavin Braam, Adeline Rabas, EmmyLou Gaidosh, Augustine Rabas, and Maggie Jane Gaidosh. Quirin will be forever remembered by his brother, Peter (Carol) and sisters, Karen (Dale) Nook, Mary (Art) Lahey, Michelle (Greg) Matysik, as well as, by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Arrangements are being handled by Pagenkopf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to or St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Oconomowoc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019