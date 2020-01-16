|
|
R. Charles Ross "Charlie"
Port Washington - Passed away surrounded by his wife and all his children on January 14, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Loving husband of 64 years to Ann (nee Norton), beloved father of 12 children, 32 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 21st at 6:30 PM at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington. Interment St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Port Washington. In state at the CHURCH Tuesday the 21st from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John XXIII Parish or School.
Charlie was a chemist at Freeman Chemical (Cook Composites & Polymers) in Saukville for 33 years. Full obituary online at www.eernissefunralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020