Mudrock, R. Darryl Born to eternal life March 24, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Donna Mudrock (nee Latus). Loving father of James (fiance Amanda Craaig) Mudrock, and Jon (Leeann) Mudrock. Dear grandfather of Corey and the late Jason. Brother of Larry (Ann), Jerry (Kathy), and Gary. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Monday, April 1, from 4-6PM, with a memorial service at 6pm at Ascension Lutheran Church. 1236 S. Layton Blvd. Interment private Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church or to the appreciated. Darryl is a proud retiree of Briggs & Stratton after 42 years of service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019