Services
Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Mudrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Darryl Mudrock

Notice Condolences Flowers

R. Darryl Mudrock Notice
Mudrock, R. Darryl Born to eternal life March 24, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband of Donna Mudrock (nee Latus). Loving father of James (fiance Amanda Craaig) Mudrock, and Jon (Leeann) Mudrock. Dear grandfather of Corey and the late Jason. Brother of Larry (Ann), Jerry (Kathy), and Gary. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Monday, April 1, from 4-6PM, with a memorial service at 6pm at Ascension Lutheran Church. 1236 S. Layton Blvd. Interment private Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ascension Lutheran Church or to the appreciated. Darryl is a proud retiree of Briggs & Stratton after 42 years of service.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
Download Now