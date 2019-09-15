Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Cathoilic Church
1200 St. Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
R. June (Cozine) Meusling

R. June (Cozine) Meusling Notice
R. June (nee Cozine) Meusling

Born to Eternal Life on September 11, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by her husband Arthur "A.J." Meusling. Survived by her daughters Kathy (George) Staroselec and Joan Meusling (Jim Kort), her granddaughter Terresa Laird and great-grandchildren Noah and Noelle Laird. Further survived by other family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 18 at 11 AM at St. Gabriel Cathoilic Church, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus. Entombment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Menomonee Falls.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
