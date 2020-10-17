R. Norman Anderson
Brookfield - R. Norman Anderson passed away on October 15, 2020 at the age of 99. Norm was born in Stoughton, WI on July 20, 1921. He married Helen Niedermeier on August 30, 1947 in Waukesha, where they made their home and raised their children. He was the loving father of daughters Kathryn (Steve) Jacobs of New Berlin, Christine (Eugene) Skogg of Germantown, and son Roger of Waukesha. Norm was the proud grandfather of Karen (Brian) Peterson, David Jacobs, Peter (Liz) Skogg and Mark (Caileigh) Skogg, and great-grandfather of Savannah Peterson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Helen after 66 years of marriage. Norm was a graduate of Stoughton High School, Whitewater State Teachers College and UW Madison. He served 3 years in the finance department of the United States Army during WWII. Norm retired as tax manager at Wisconsin Telephone Company, where he worked for 38 years. He was a long-time member of Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ, Tax Executives Institute, Masonic Lodge 37 F&AM, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Masons, and Telephone Pioneers of America. Norm enjoyed gardening, playing golf, various card games, and visiting with friends. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. Norm especially enjoyed family trips and the years spent at summer cottages in northern WI, which provided togetherness with family. He was proud of his Norwegian heritage and visited his ancestral home in Norway. The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Congregational Home in Brookfield who provided Norm with exceptional compassionate care. A private service for the immediate family will be held at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Pewaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norm's name may be made to the Congregational Home in Brookfield or Alzheimer's Association
