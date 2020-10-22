1/
Rachel Anne Brahm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel Anne Brahm

Went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2020, at the age of 36. She was predeceased by her father Del, and is survived by her mother, Peg Brahm; siblings Eric (Yvonne) Wiebelhaus-Brahm, Rebecca Kapp, Veronica (A. Gerardo) Torres, and Nicholas (Lenore) Brahm; and many friends and extended family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 208 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI, at 10:30am. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2414 Hillside Rd, Richfield, WI. Flowers, cards, and memorial contributions to the Brewers Community Foundation or Froedtert Menomonee Falls Cancer Care Center are all welcome.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved