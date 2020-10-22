Rachel Anne BrahmWent to be with the Lord on October 19, 2020, at the age of 36. She was predeceased by her father Del, and is survived by her mother, Peg Brahm; siblings Eric (Yvonne) Wiebelhaus-Brahm, Rebecca Kapp, Veronica (A. Gerardo) Torres, and Nicholas (Lenore) Brahm; and many friends and extended family.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 208 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI, at 10:30am. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2414 Hillside Rd, Richfield, WI. Flowers, cards, and memorial contributions to the Brewers Community Foundation or Froedtert Menomonee Falls Cancer Care Center are all welcome.