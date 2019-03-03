|
Sikich, Rachel E. (Nee Olson) Passed away February 28, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas "Nick". Loving mother of Jeff (Sandy), Gary (Kathi), and Ellen (Nils) Melberg. Dear grandma of Matt, Jen (Mike) Dachowski, Erik, and Kaitlin (Ray) Harris. Great-grandma of Aria and Maverick Dachowski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Longtime member of Mount Hope Lutheran Church. Mom enjoyed gardening, travel, reading, and card playing. She was an avid Badger sports fan and enjoyed Marquette Basketball and Professional Tennis. Special thank you to the 7th floor staff at Aurora West Allis Medical Center and to Vitas Hospice. Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Hope Lutheran Church 8633 W. Becher St. Visitation Wednesday at Mount Hope Lutheran Church 9:30 am until time of services. Interment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019