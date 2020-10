Rachel FingerGreendale - Died peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the age of 91. Dear cousin of Douglas (Marilyn), Richard, and Donald Olsen. Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Nora Finger, and dear friend, Wally Oestreich. Also survived by many other relatives and dear friends.Private services have been held.Rachel retired from Milwaukee Public Schools after teaching for many years.Memorials appreciated to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice