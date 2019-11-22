|
|
Rachel (Van Someren) Hofman
Milwaukee - Rachel (Van Someren) Hofman, 75 years old, Milwaukee, passed away surrounded by her husband, Gordon, and sons, Jamie and Chris, on November 20, 2019.
Rachel was born in Baldwin, WI, attended Calvin College, and taught at Madison High School and the Indochinese Learning Center.
Preceded in death by her father, George Van Someren. Survived by her husband of 53 years, Gordon, sons Jamie (Kelly) & Chris (Stacy), grandchildren Eli & Katherine, mother Myra Van Someren, brothers Jerry (Bonnie) & Duane (Diane), sister Rebecca DeSmith (Robert), and nieces and nephews.
Visitation (3-5pm) and Memorial Service (5:30) will be held at Brookfield Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Donations can be made to the of America or the American Diabetes Association Research Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019