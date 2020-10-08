Rachel L. BirkenheierSouth Milwaukee - (nee Lachapelle) Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, age 83 years. Beloved wife for 47 years of the late John A. Birkenheier. Loving mom of Jackie (Jamie) Ramel, Jim (Susan O'Connor) Birkenheier and Kathy (Steve) Jendusa. Very proud Mimi of Kelsey and Zack (fiancee Jenny Rayeske) Ramel; Jaymi (fiance Ryan Covey) Aiosa and Jordan (Cailah Kasulke) Aiosa. Sister of Gaetan (Denise) Lachapelle. Sister-in-law of Therese Lachapelle. Preceded in death by her many siblings. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Private family services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021.