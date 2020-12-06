Rachelle A. EbenhoeMilwaukee - (Nee Raymond) Born to Eternal life on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Dear mother of Becky (Matt) Owsley and Matt (Bri) Ebenhoe. Loving grandmother of Hannah and Nathan. Sister of Gary Raymond. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME (16880 W. National Ave.) from 5:30PM until the time of service at 7PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery.