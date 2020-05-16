Radmila Momich
Radmila Momich

(Nee Pavlovic) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Atlanta, GA on May 13, 2020 at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Dusan. Loving mother of Ilija "Ely" (Jodi) Momich, Protonica Ljubinka (Very Rev. Fr. Dragisa) Jocic, and the late Ljubisa (Gina) Momich. Proud grandmother of Aundria (Dylan) Morgan, Kristina Momich, Sr. Ambrosia Jocic, Mihajlo Jocic, Milutin Jocic, Alexander (Emma) Momich, and Marko Momich. Further survived by kumovi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral. Private services will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
