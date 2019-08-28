Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Radoslav "Ron" Jovanovich

Jovanovich, Radoslav "Ron" Found peace August 26, 2019 at age 76. Beloved husband of Marica (Nee Djilas). Dear father of Milan (Bozana) and Milica (Milan) Radjenovich. Proud Deda of Marina (Keegan) Pavlik, Sveto, Dana, Nina, Dimitrije, and Danilo. Brother of Radmila (Lako) Djilas. Son-in-law of Dragica Djilas. Further survived by kumovi, other relatives and friends. Ron was a lifelong member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and the United Serbian Soccer Club. Visitation will be Thursday at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (3201 S. 51st St.) 10:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment Good Hope Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
